Madawaska girls basketball coach talks to WOWL

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska girls basketball team has been showing improvement throughout the year.

WOWL recently talked to the Coach about their season and their improvement.

As you may know wintertime in Maine brings along with it the high school basketball season. I was able to catch up with the new high school basketball coach Sarah Gudeman and find out more about the upcoming season.

Sarah GudemanI really enjoy it and have a connection with a lot of the girls out there. We practice a lot together and we just have a lot of fun. It has been good.”

I asked Miss Gudeman who she feels about this year’s team.

Gudeman:” I have height and quickness and a lot of kids who want to be there and want to improve.

We will improve throughout the season.

We also asked about her schedule for this season.

Gudeman:” Tough very tough. We opened with Hodgdon the first game who has an incredible player. We have Fort Kent, Wisdom who also have really good players coaches and programs in general.”

We also asked Miss Gudeman if she had any past experience playing basketball.

Gudeman:” I did both. I played in High School In Indiana Brown County High School for four years and then I played college ball for two years at a Junior College in California and then I played a year at UMFK.”

We also asked if it was hard being a teacher and a basketball coach.

Gudeman:” Yes and no. I love doing both, but at that point it is not too difficult. It is very time consuming, I teach all day and grade and I also watch a lot of film at home and schedule practices. It is very time consuming, but I really enjoy it.”

So there you have it the Madawaska Lady Owls under new leadership. This is Matt Beaulieu signing off for WOWL.

