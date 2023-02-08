The Pine Tree Trail project continuing to expand throughout Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Pine Tree Trail Project is continuing to grow throughout the state of Maine. News Source’s 8 Isaac Potter has the story.

Nathan Nipula, Pine Tree Trail Project: “The Pine Tree Trail project is basically a group of people that come together in the community to bring awareness to the route and to also raise funds to resign the routes and have it put back on state maps.”

Back in 2012, Nathan Nipula was going for a walk on his property when he found a unusual discovery. He found a sign that says the words Pine Tree Trail. After a few years, in 2019 Nipula, and his fiancee Robbie Mckay, began researching the history behind the sign.

Robbie McKay: “And we found out that in 1937, the Maine State Legislature had passed a law that the route from Portland to Fort Kent would be the Pine Tree Trail and it was a way to drive traffic further inland so that everybody in Maine could economically prosper. So the signs went up originally, there were over 500 signs in the whole route. We decided, I mean he worked hours, hundred of hours trying to find out anything and there was very little information. But we did finally route out the fact that this had happen and we went to Augusta.”

Both Nipula and McKay wanted to bring back the trail to help boost tourism in the state of Maine. WAGM did an interview about the Pine Tree Trail in 2021, when the Maine Department of Transportation agreed to hang the new signs along the original stretch of the trail. At the time they didn’t have the funds to do it.

Robbie McKay: “We decided that we would start a thing called the trailblazers, and we found 15 different individuals and businesses who were willing to give 1,000 dollars each to buy the signs, have them manufactured. And then through partnerships with different state agencies, the signs are being installed and as far as we know, they are up as far as Burnham.”

McKay says she anticipates this spring the signs will be going up through Aroostook County. While the project has been growing, McKay says there is still a lot more work that needs to be done.

Robbie McKay: “What we really want to do is continue to bring attention to it, and the opportunities within each community is going to be a way to help non profits in each area. Because when people go to the directory, there will be a way for them to visit different organizations on each page. We want to have our own promotions eventually, we have a couple of really cool fun ideas kicking around that we want to accomplish. More signs, Nate is in the process of taking commercial drone pilot license. So someday if we ever come across some money, we can purchase the equipment we need to come into town when they do events.”

To learn more about this project, visit their website at pinetreetrail.com or visit their Facebook page at Pine Tree Trail Project. Isaac Potter, News Source.”

