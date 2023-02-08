A Return to the Sunshine this Afternoon Leads to Some Mild Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine build into the region for the first half of the day. It wasn’t until we headed into the evening commute where clouds quickly built up and increased. We did see a quick round of snow showers move into the region, but they didn’t amount to much and just provided a quick coating of accumulation on the roads. With that in mind it is likely we could be waking up to some slick spots on the roadways this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Because clouds have continued to blanket the region this morning, temperatures have already started to climb with most spots already starting off well into the 20s. However, we are dealing with some lighter winds, so we are feeling more like the teens. This morning’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that brought us the better weather for the first half of the day yesterday now to our east. The weaker front that brought us the snow showers yesterday evening now sits over the county and because of that I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some isolated snow showers developing before clouds decrease.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually make it into the lower 30s. I do think those high temperatures will be set pretty quickly this afternoon due to our winds changing direction. That will allow temperatures to fall back. Timing things out for you today, clouds continue to blanket the region during the morning slowly decreasing. The better chance for seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards later on in the afternoon just before the sunset. That will lead us to some clearing skies overnight. Even though we will be dealing with clearing skies, our low temperatures do look to only fall back into the lower single digits.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow, temperatures will decrease slightly into the mid to upper 20s. Our quiet weather pattern continues with clouds eventually increasing by the end of the day ahead of our next chance for some widespread snow for the end of the work week. This is something we are going to continue to monitor for you as it gets closer. We do have some additional chances for snow through the end of the 8 day, but temperatures look to remain into the 20s and 30s.

