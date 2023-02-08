Snow Showers With Light Accumulations Expected Tonight; More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Likely by Tomorrow Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure still sitting overhead which provided the nice day today. As this area of high pressure weakens, another area of low pressure off to our west will be making its way into the region overnight tonight, bringing with it a cold front. This will provide enough energy to spark off some scattered snow showers, before activity tapers off by sunrise tomorrow. Tomorrow features cloudy skies and isolated snow showers to start, before cloud cover breaks apart, and sunshine makes an appearance by tomorrow afternoon. This will set us up for another nice day Thursday as high pressure sits overhead, before cloud cover and snowfall chances return to end the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows the cloud cover continuing to increase if it hasn’t already. Snow showers are expected to begin late this evening, but will be scattered in nature, meaning not every community will see one at the same time. This activity remains on the lighter side, with most spots seeing snow showers coming to an end before sunrise Wednesday morning. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to fall back by much, with most spots seeing low temperatures falling back into the upper teens and lower 20s, pretty much where we are this evening in terms of our temperatures. Southerly winds remain gusty during the overnight hours, resulting in warmer air remaining in place during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this front moving through remains light, with most spots picking up a coating to as much as an inch of snow. Higher amounts are possible in some of the higher elevations, but overall, this snowfall looks to be enough to coat the roads and make things greasy going into tomorrow morning.

Snowfall Potential (Through Tomorrow Morning) (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated snow showers possible across the region. Going through the morning hours, winds are expected to shift into the northwest during the day, allowing for cooler and drier air to work into the county. This will allow cloud cover to break apart going into the afternoon. Leaving us with partly to mostly clear skies by tomorrow evening. Clear skies overnight tomorrow night will allow for cooler overnight lows, however they won’t be as cold as what we saw this morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the lower to mid-30s. These high temperatures will be set before winds shift direction into the west northwest. Once that occurs, temperatures will begin to drop through the rest of the afternoon. Westerly winds are expected to be gusty at times, further allowing cooler air to work into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the snowfall can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast at the link below. Have a great evening!

