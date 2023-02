AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The State Cheering Champions will be crowned on Saturday in Augusta. Five County schools will be competing.

CAHS and Fort Fairfield will compete in Class D

Houlton and Caribou in Class C

Presque Isle in Class B

Here is the scheule

Here is the schedule for the MPA State Cheering Championships. (wagm)

The State Cheering Championship is Saturday in Augusta. (wagm)

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.