Disney is planning more ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in...
Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both hit franchises.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is not letting go of its hit franchises “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both popular franchises.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2″ in 2019. The sequel grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995 and was an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019.

“Toy Story 4″ continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing more than $1 billion.

Further details on the new sequels were not yet given.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Wallagrass
Crash Monday Afternoon in Wallagrass Sends Two Teenagers to the Hospital with Serious Injuries
Structure fire
Fort Kent Garage Total Loss After Fire
The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2023.
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame will induct two County Coaches this summer.
Pedro Rodriguez joins Rene Cloukey on Sports Extra
Sports Extra Conversation with Pedro Rodriguez
Here is the schedule for the MPA State Cheering Championships set for Saturday in Augusta.
State Cheering Schedule

Latest News

The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.
All-woman crew to perform flyover at Super Bowl LVII
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
Maine Community College System ends the COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Maine Community College System ends the COVID-19 vaccine mandate
'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter
Maine Community College System ends the COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Maine Community College System ends the COVID-19 vaccine mandate