Maine Community College System ends the COVID-19 vaccine mandate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine community colleges will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter explains why Northern Maine Community College officials say it’s time and what they hope this will accomplish for the campus.

Effective immediately, Maine Community College on-campus students will no longer have to have the COVID-19 vaccine. The Maine Community College System announced Wednesday they are ending the COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Since vaccines became available, this student vaccine protocol has been in place. Northern Maine Community College is one of Maine’s seven community colleges. Tim Crowley, the President of NMCC, says this is a conversation that’s been happening for the last few months.

Tim Crowley: “I am pleased with the result, I think it is the right change at the right time. Community, the state, the country, have dealt with COVID-19 come up with strategies to mitigate the challenges with it. So I think this is the right call at this time.”

Crowley says there were a few factors that went into the decision to change this requirement.

Tim Crowley: “I think taking a look at how we are going to react to it in the future is part of that. There are other challenges with other respiratory diseases that are out there, so I think we talked a lot about that. We have talked a lot about COVID. We have talked about the impact on students in hospitals who are nursing students or other students in child care facilities with them doing practical or lab experiences. They have to continue to follow the requirements in those areas, but on campus it is not required to be vaccinated anymore.”

With these changes, Crowley says he expects campus numbers to increase.

Tim Crowley: “I think there was students who didn’t come to school, because this requirement was in place taking that barrier away will make a difference for those students. We still want to encourage students to get vaccinated, get boosted, we think those are important, but for some students who had a concern with this, I think it takes that concern away.”

The school is excited with the growth of enrollment this school year, and is looking forward to the future.

Tim Crowley: “We have had two very strong semesters of enrollment growth, and we are excited about that. So those are pieces that we think are significant to our future, so we are seeing enrollment climb back to where it was prior to the pandemic and that’s a very encouraging sign to us.”

For information regarding this news go www.mccs.me.edu or contact NMCC at 207-768-2700. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

