More Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, with Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow Night into Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup shows a weak cold front working its way through the region this evening. This is mainly sparking off some isolated snow showers over western parts of the county, with cloud cover being seen over eastern parts of the county. We’ll have one more nice day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to start, before cloud cover is expected to increase going into the afternoon and evening. Snow showers look to begin over southern areas during the evening hours of Thursday, with heavier snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow tapers off to light snow showers going into the day Friday, before better weather is expected going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows cloud cover breaking apart through the rest of this evening as the cold front makes it off the coast. This will allow temperatures to drop rapidly across the county, before winds lighten up during the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits below and above zero. Clearing skies along with northwesterly winds will work together to cool things off county wide. Northwesterly winds are expected to be breezy, but not like what we’ve seen the past few days. With temperatures quickly falling during the overnight hours, slippery roadways and black ice will be a concern going into tomorrow morning. Make sure to use extra caution on any untreated surfaces, as temperatures won’t climb above freezing again until Friday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows a nice start to the day with mostly sunny skies for most spots. Clouds are expected to increase from southwest to northeast early to mid-afternoon tomorrow out ahead of our next storm system. Snow showers hold off until just after dinner time tomorrow evening and continue to fill in going through the evening hours. Heavy snow is possible at times going into the early morning hours of Friday, with snow shower activity tapering off as drier air works into the region just before sunrise Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be about 10 degrees cooler than what we saw today. High temperatures look to climb into the lower to mid-20s for most spots, with upper 20s and lower 30s possible over southern Aroostook. Westerly winds are expected to be on the lighter side tomorrow but keep the cooler air in place.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Another round of snow showers looks possible going through the day Friday, however this time snow showers look to be more scattered in nature. The activity eventually tapers off going into Friday evening, with a few leftover isolated snow showers still possible by early saturday morning. Snowfall with this system looks to be measurable in a lot of spots, with southern and central parts of the county looking to get between 3-6″ of snow. Working further north and west along the St. John Valley, snowfall totals increase to between 6-9″ with some spots over the crown of the state possibly getting closer to a foot of snow once this all said and done. This will likely make roads slippery overnight Thursday into Friday, so make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time for the Friday morning commute.

Snowfall Potential (Through Friday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

