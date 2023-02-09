Snow Showers Lead to Slippery Travel Overnight Tonight and into Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’re looking at another round of messy travel going through the overnight hours tonight and into the day tomorrow. This is thanks to a low-pressure system sitting off to our west this evening. It’s expected to work east during the overnight hours, bringing with it widespread light to moderate snow. The center of the low-pressure system stays to our west Friday morning, allowing for warmer air to work into the region along with some mixing possible for the first part of Friday morning. Friday ends up being a messy day with snow showers continuing on and off for much of the day. The further north you are in the county, the better chance you have at seeing snow showers continue through the day. Snow showers are expected to taper off late Friday night, with cloudy skies lingering for the first part of Saturday. Clouds eventually break apart during the day Saturday, leaving us with more sunshine by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Northwestern Aroostook through Friday evening due to the increased snowfall amounts and longer duration event compared to the rest of the county. Northeastern and central parts of the county are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday evening due to slippery travel expected, but less snowfall overall. Southern Aroostook is also under a Winter Weather Advisory, but that one is set to expire Friday morning, as precip comes to an end and warmer air briefly works into the region.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows the snowfall approaching the region and overspreading the county over the next few hours. Light to moderate snow is expected at times, as everyone sees snow continue into the early morning hours of Friday. Just before sunrise Friday, snow shower activity is expected to break apart, and scattered snow showers look likely during the day Friday. The best chances for these snow showers will be over northern and western parts of the county, as Southern Aroostook looks to dry out by early Friday afternoon. Everyone else sees snow shower activity continue through Friday afternoon, and for far northern spots into the first part of Friday evening, before snow showers finally taper off during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Snowfall potential with this system still shows measurable snowfall for much of the county. Southern areas stand the best chance of seeing a few inches of snow, with as much as six inches of snow possible in the lighter blue color. Working further north and west, snowfall totals increase, showing between six and nine inches of snow possible through the central part of the county, with the St. John Valley once again picking up the most, with snowfall totals expected to be closer to a foot.

