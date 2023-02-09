Sunshine to Start with Snow Showers Developing this Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning blanketed underneath the clouds, but they quickly broke apart and we were left with clearing skies by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up fairly quickly into the 30s. Because we are dealing with clearing skies this morning, temperatures have dropped considerably. Most of us are hovering right around the zero degree mark if not below that.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure gaining back control of our weather pattern continuing to leave us with the sunshine until later on in the evening. As the front approaches from our west our area of high pressure will weaken quickly increasing our cloud cover before we start to see the leading edge of the snow.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

Already ahead of the snow, the National Weather Service has placed the county in a winter weather advisory through the evening hours of tomorrow. Timing things out for you, the better chance for seeing the sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. As we head into the afternoon, that’s when I expect clouds to begin to gradually increase transitioning us to some more partly sunny skies. We won’t start to see the leading edge of the snow develop in the region until later on in the evening. The greatest impacts do look to be centered towards the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of tomorrow when we transition to some moderate to heavy bands. That will likely result in some slick travel on the roads for your morning commute. Models are trending at a mixing line developing as we head further on in the morning impacting what we do see for totals. The greatest chance for that mixing line to develop will be in the southern half of the county where temperatures hover above the freezing mark. We won’t see an end to the activity until we head into the afternoon and evening tomorrow.

Snow Totals (WAGM)

In terms of how much snow we will see from this system, the highest totals do look to centered towards the northern half of the county. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher amounts in higher elevations. Based on where the potential for a mixing line lies, the totals will taper off as you travel further south into the county.

Once we do get through tomorrow’s system, sunshine returns for the weekend. Sunday is my pick day with temperatures closer to the freezing mark. We do have some additional chances for snow and rain towards the end of the 8 day.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

