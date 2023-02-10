County Students Get Hands-On Experience With Cutting Edge Technology

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -It wasn’t a normal school day for 8th graders from Caribou, Fort Fairfield, and Woodland. Instead, they participated in a technology workshop called “M-L-T-I DAY” Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story

Gloria Dionne - 8th Grade " A lot of people think that computers are just for games and whatnot but they are a lot more”

Something students from Caribou, Fort Fairfield, and Woodland had the chance to learn, when they participated in MLTI day. MLTI day or Maine Learning Technology Initiative is a program through the Maine Department of Education aimed at teaching students new skills with the technology they already have access too. While it’s in it’s second year, this is the first collaboration between neighboring districts for MLTI Day, according to Heather Anderson, the 8th Grade ELA and Social Studies Teacher for Caribou Community School.

Heather Anderson - ELA/Social Studies Grade 8 - Caribou Community School " (shorter) We have been able to pull in other districts and other schools to come and share in this learning of technology and we are really lucky this happened for the first time in the county.”

Kim Barnes - Grade 8 English Teacher - Caribou Community School” Our whole theme this year in grade 8 has been to reconnect and reengage our student into our learning and this is one way we are accomplishing that "

Troy Barnes - Grade 8 Math - Caribou Community School”IT’s a great opprotunity for the kids because it’s not a traditional school day it’s taking their interests and expanding it and getting them an opprotunity to work out of a traditional enviroment "

Students had an opportunity to learn and practice skills such as Google Slide Animation, Podcasting, Virtual Reality, and Video Production using a Green Screen. Which the students say they found engaging and exciting.

Jonah Dempsey-Hancock - 8th Grade " the thing im most excited about is just learning more about the technology and how to use it...More jobs are using it nowadays so it’s important to know how to use it”

But it’s not all fun and games, the students will be putting what they learn today into practice with some upcoming assignments.

Kim” Their learning today is going to lead to a community project where we have partnered with our caribou historical society, they’re going to create podcasts for the exhibits their. the community will be able to hear our students tell stories of the past "

Anderson adds she is looking forward to next year’s MLTI day and hopes it continues to get bigger and offer more technology learning experiences, CB, NS8



