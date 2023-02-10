‘Green 4 Maine’ Aims To Revitalize Loring AFB By Shooting For The Stars

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -Another effort is being made to revitalize the former Loring Air Force Base. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with some of the people behind the project trying to breathe life back into the community.

Scott Hinkel - Founder / President - Green 4 Maine” Part of the big effort between us and Steve Levesque and the LDA is to get out and really let people know what’s available to them and I think they will come”

The Green 4 Maine Project was conceived in early 2021 to help attract new businesses and individuals to the shuttered Loring Airforce base. Now, nearly 2 years later, through a partnership with the Loring Development Authority, they are ready to get started on the first set of buildings.

Carl Flora - President / CEO - Loring Development Authority " This is the result of those initial conversations and they have acquired attractive land and roughly 30 buildings that will form the basis of their development efforts going forward”

Hinkel adds the first phase of the project was to establish a corporation in order to acquire the land, which they have done. They’ve now moved on to the second phase, which will help address a significant issue experienced across the county; affordable housing.

Scott”(shorter) Because once the housing is there other organizations will start to gravitate to the property and they say aw geeze you know, we’ve got this opprotunity there and there’s a place to put our people”

Hinkel plans on not only repairing and rehabilitating the current base housing, but also building a community of tiny homes.

Carl” The expectation is that as we attract new business, the other things will start to fill in behind them, we will see the population decline start to reverse itself”

Some of the Businesses that Green 4 Maine hopes to attract will not only be utilizing the 12,100 ft runways on the base, they will also be shooting for the stars

Scott” Phase 3, we are moving towards aerospace and bringing aerospace and aeronautics to northern maine, I myself and a bunch of other people are looking to put together an ISO 9100 additive and production facility that will allow us to start to manufacture aerospace parts right on the base”

as far as the condition of the runways, Hinkel says they are in phenomenal shape as evidenced by a B-52 landing at Loring over the summer.

Steve” matter of fact they still hold land speed race on there and drag race and they got other sports events. the Army Corps of Engineers or whoever built this did a phenomenal job and the airstrip is in phenomenal shape.”

The focus of Green 4 Maine will be to use as much of the existing infrastructure as possible, which, Hinkle adds, won’t be a problem at all.

Steve” What’s actually interesting is that we have hundreds of thousands of square feet that is turn key ready, the LDA took very good care of the building, and they have been periodically used, we had some potato farmers in there that you guys broadcast with the stacks of potatoes and bountiful crop and there has been movement, its not been completely dead, the heats on, electricity is ready to go”

Hinkel knows that revitalizing Loring wont be easy, but he is hopeful that the adage of if you build it they will come rings true. Corey Bouchard, NS8

