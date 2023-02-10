Island Falls Man Arrested Following Family Fight

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) -According to a Press Release from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, On February 9th, 2023, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family fight in Island Falls, Maine. The 911 call prompted the authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

As the investigation progressed, Sheriff’s Deputies developed probable cause to arrest Michael Charette Jr ,19, of Island Falls. The evidence gathered revealed that Mr. Charette had allegedly displayed a firearm during the commission of the crimes.

In response to the information gathered, Deputies with the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Mr. Charette and obtained a search warrant for his residence. He was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Creating a Police Standoff, and DV Assault.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and may result in additional charges against Mr. Charette. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Team in the investigation and arrest.

The public is asked to contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office with any information related to this incident.

