Island Falls Man Arrested Following Family Fight

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) -According to a Press Release from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, On February 9th, 2023, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family fight in Island Falls, Maine. The 911 call prompted the authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

As the investigation progressed, Sheriff’s Deputies developed probable cause to arrest Michael Charette Jr ,19, of Island Falls. The evidence gathered revealed that Mr. Charette had allegedly displayed a firearm during the commission of the crimes.

In response to the information gathered, Deputies with the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Mr. Charette and obtained a search warrant for his residence. He was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Creating a Police Standoff, and DV Assault.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and may result in additional charges against Mr. Charette. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Team in the investigation and arrest.

The public is asked to contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office with any information related to this incident.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
Structure fire
Fort Kent Garage Total Loss After Fire
Here is the schedule for the MPA State Cheering Championships set for Saturday in Augusta.
State Cheering Schedule
RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award
RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award
Crash in Wallagrass
Crash Monday Afternoon in Wallagrass Sends Two Teenagers to the Hospital with Serious Injuries

Latest News

Throwback Thursday - Civil Emergency Preparedness
Throwback Thursday - Civil Emergency Preparedness
Throwback Thursday - Civil Emergency Preparedness
Throwback Thursday - Civil Emergency Preparedness
MCCS PRESIDENT SPEAKS TO STUDENTS
MCCS President Daigler Hears Feedback From NMCC Trade Students
Loring AFB
‘Green 4 Maine’ Aims To Revitalize Loring AFB By Shooting For The Stars