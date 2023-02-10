RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine.

The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.

Christopher Cyr, Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland: “It feels great, It’s validation that what we are doing is working. But again, it’s very representative of what is happening with other companies all over Maine who are doing the same thing we are. They are striving each and every day to run legal, to run safe, and to place the rule of law ahead of profit and revenue.”

This award marked the fourth time in six years that the company has won the award. We will have more on the importance of trucking safety on a later edition of News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.