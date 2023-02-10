Sports Extra February 9th, 2023

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Because of the number of games on the schedule and importance of so many of them from the evening, Sports Extra aired Thursday Night. 8 games were on the list including a look at Highlights of games around the area that might affect the final standings and either help or hurt a county team. We also took a look at the Nordic Ski Championships which wrapped up on This week with the pursuit races at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center.

Here are the results from the basketball games around the county

Boys

SAHS Warriors 78 East Grand Vikings 40

Hodgdon Hawks 59 Easton Bears 39

Fort Fairfield 38 CAHS Panthers 36

Katahdin Cougars 58 Wisdom Pioneers 48

Girls

SAHS Warriors 58 East Grand Vikings 34

Wisdom Pioneers 85 Katahdin Cougars 22

CAHS Panthers 54 Fort Fairfield 12

Hodgdon Hawks 66 Easton Bears 10

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

