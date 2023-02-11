Regional Champions CAHS Cheerleaders ready to compete for a State Title

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders are one of the most successful cheering teams in the State.

The Panthers are looking to add another State Championship to their trophy case.

The Panthers captured the Class D Regional title earlier this week with one of their best performances of the year and are now ready to top it on Saturday.

(Noelle Bailey):” We were so excited. I had the scores before they were announced, and I was just excited about how we had placed and how we improved over the season.”

Nat sound:”

The Panthers have been improving each and every time out and they appear to be peaking at the right time

Bailey:” We started out at the MCCA showcase and scored about a 47 and at the Aroostook League we went up six points and then at Regionals we went up another five or six points.”

Bailey says there are several reasons for the improvement.

Bailey:” We added some difficulty and cleaned up some of the elements.”

The Panthers have been a cheerleading dynasty. They won 12 State Championships in a 13 year span. Their last title was in 2020 and they finished second in a virtual competition in 2021 and then last year they had a third place finish. The Coach says that the team didn’t necessarily feel added pressure to get back to the top. They just worked very hard

Bailey:” Yes, but a little less pressure because we only wanted to compete against ourselves. We knew we wanted to be better than last year.”

The Panthers have just two seniors on the team and are looking to start another run of success .The Panthers won the Regional by almost 20 points and they know that a solid performance could be enough to bring a state title back to Mars Hill again.

:”We are excited we had one little bobble at the Regionals and we are looking to hit the routine on Saturday, Everyone is really looking forward to it.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.