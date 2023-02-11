Snow Showers Taper off Tonight, with Clearing Skies Expected Tomorrow Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We had more snowfall across the region during the overnight hours and into this morning. Looking at some of the snowfall reports from earlier this morning, Fort Kent had reported the most snow, with just over 8 inches there. Working further south through the county, snowfall amounts were on the lighter side, however this system was able to overperform over parts of Southern Aroostook, with Houlton picking up over 6 inches of snow.

Snowfall Totals (From This Morning) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure still sitting off to our northwest this evening. This is continuing to weaken and will transfer the rest of its energy to another low pressure system over nova scotia. This will allow high pressure to build into the region going into the weekend. The low-pressure system will still be close enough to provide some cloud cover during the morning hours, however more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Sunday shapes up to be a similar case, with some cloud cover to start, before more sunshine returns by the afternoon.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows snow shower activity over northern parts of the county continue to taper off, leaving us with cloudy skies for much of the overnight. This computer model tries to have the cloud cover break apart, however i don’t think this will be likely thanks to colder air working into the region. This will leave us with a mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the teens for most spots. Some locations could fall back into the upper single digits, but that would depend on cloud cover breaking apart, which doesn’t look likely at this point. Northwesterly winds are expected to be gusty during the overnight hours, which helps to bring the colder air into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday starts off with mostly cloudy skies, however cloud cover isn’t expected to last. Going through the day tomorrow, cloud cover is expected to break apart from northwest to southeast, meaning southern parts of the county look like they could hang on to the cloud cover through late tomorrow afternoon. Clearing skies are expected to start tomorrow evening, however a weak disturbance looks to bring more cloud cover and isolated snow shower chances back to the region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a few degrees cooler than today, only making it up into the upper teens and lower to mid-20s. Northwesterly winds remain gusty during the day tomorrow, which will help to clear things out by the afternoon, but also keeps cooler temperatures in place.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday begins with some cloud cover once again, with more sunshine likely going into the afternoon. Overall Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days, as clear skies stick around through the overnight hours and into the day Monday. High temperatures Sunday will be a good 10 degrees above where they should be for this time of year. Keep in mind the average high temperature for caribou has climbed up to 23 degrees, meaning climbing into the lower to mid-30s will be well above average for most spots county wide.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.