Clouds Continue to Increase Ahead of Snow Showers Later in the Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had plenty of sunshine build in for the weekend with few clouds. Some of those clouds have stuck around this morning allowing our temperatures to start off into the mid to upper 20s. Because we did have some of the snow melting on the roadways with the sunshine over the weekend, it’s likely most of us could be waking up to some slick spots on the roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure sitting just over the county at this point. Because it stalled to the north for a brief period of time, it has slowed down the process of clouds increasing. The better chance for seeing the sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. The front will also provide us with some chances for snow showers developing into the overnight hours.

Tonight's Snow Showers (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, clouds begin to fill into the region by the afternoon. While some models are picking up on some breaks in the cloud cover, I think clouds will be pretty quick to fill back into the region, but we will remain dry. Once we head into the mid to late evening, that’s when I’m expecting the leading edge of some snow showers to develop from our west. Most of the activity will occur into the early morning hours of tomorrow, but anything we do see will remain fairly light in nature. At best most places will pick up between a dusting and an inch of accumulation, but it will be enough to cause some slick conditions on the roadways leading into your morning commute tomorrow. Low temperatures fall back by a few degrees into the mid to upper teens.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

By tomorrow, temperatures will spend another day into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds will stick around for most of the daytime. Temperatures to increase throughout the work week climbing into the mid to upper 30s by the time we get towards Wednesday. In fact, Thursday looks to be the warmest day out of the next couple climbing closer to the mid 40s. Friday is when we are tracking our next chance for some widespread precipitation as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s. This is something we are going to continue to monitor for you as it gets closer.

