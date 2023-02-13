Follow-Up Friday: How The County’s Nuclear Threat and Response Has Changed in 41 Years

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A lot has changed in the last 41 years when it comes to civil emergency preparedness. as we saw In this week’s Throwback Thursday, where the county was informed on what would happen in the event of a pending nuclear attack. With global tensions between nuclear powers once again high, the threat still looms. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at our current risk, and how the county would be informed if a nuclear emergency were to happen in this week’s Follow Up Friday.

Darren Woods - Director - Aroostook EMA " We know that there’s always still a possibility so that has to be taken into account, but our risk is not what it used to be in the 80′s”

According to Darren Woods, the Director of Aroostook Emergency Management Agency, The reason why Aroostook County isn’t as big of a threat as it was in 1982 has to do with the decomissioning of the Loring Air Force Base, Woods says even back then, there were flaws with their emergency preparedness plans.

Darren”years back there used to be fallout shelters but they weren’t really adequate if you look back its almost a little comical. for example in caribou there were two shelters that could house maybe 30 people and what do you do with the thousands of other people”

Unlike in 1982, where a film was distributed to WAGM to be broadcast in the event of a nuclear event, nowadays we have a much more sofisticated emergency alert system than the one that existed back then, and can broadcast to a wide range of devices, including cell phones.

Darren " TO further take that down the road, the EAS System would be activated then you would get things through multiple points of media whether thats radio or television”

In the unlikely event that Aroostook County was to experience fallout from a nuclear event, woods does have some tips for staying safe.

Darren” So even something as simple as going inside , going into a protective location such as the center of a location or a basement for at least the first 24 hours unless there is some immedaite hazard and when you’re informed it’s ok to leave”

One method of analyzing the risk of nuclear events is through a tool from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists called the Doomsday Clock. The clock is a metaphor designed to warn the public about how close we are to destroying our world with nuclear devices, or Midnight. It was created in 1947, and in 1982 when the original story aired, we were at 7 minutes to midnight. Today in 2023, we are at 90 seconds to midnight.

Darren” if we look at our nuclear threat and what it could potentially do it elevates everybody’s stress level and understandably so but if you look at the big picture it’s really less of a hazard than a biological incident.”

Woods adds that if you are interested in learning more about preparing for a nuclear event, or any type of emergency, there are many resources available at ready.gov, CB, NS8

