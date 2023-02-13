Sledding the County - International Snowmobile Council

LORING, Maine (WAGM) -

Aroostook County played host to a gathering of the International Snowmobile Council’s Northeast Chapter last week. Brian Bouchard had the chance to talk with representatives of the organization and it’s the focus of this weeks Sledding the County.

“The Maine Snowmobile Association was kind enough to volunteer to host this spring meeting and ride which we do every year and especially since most of us have no snow, we’re really, really enjoying it.”

Gary Broderick is the Chairman of the Northeast Chapter of the International Snowmobile Council. The Northeast chapter spent the later part of this week meeting with many clubs around the county and hitting the trails. The Northeast chapter is made up of representatives from the states and provinces across the northeast region.

“We get delegate reports from all of the various states and provences that were in attendance, where we talk about things that are going on in each of those places. Problems they’re having, successes they’ve had where other people can use the information they gather to address their own needs and problems they’re having. We are all together to help each other, that’s what we do, we’re trying to making snowmobiling better for the people that are out riding.”

The group says they’re very appreciative of the Maine Snowmobile Association for hosting this years meeting, and although some had never been Sledding the county before, they say they’ll definitely be coming back.

“This is my first time and everybody makes you feel like family, it’s an incredible thing.” says Tom Willand – President, New Hampshire Snowmobile Association

“I’ve been fortunate enough to come up here and ride a couple of different times a couple of years in the past and I’ve enjoyed the area immensely. There’s always plenty of snow, always friendly faces.” says Ed Zalar – President, New York State Snowmobile Association

“It’s just good to spitball ideas and bond and gel with your colleges” says Mark Chinnock – Executive VP, Maine Snowmobile Association

“We feel like family and I for one look forward to coming back again.” says Broderick

Above all, the group would like to thank the various volunteers and landowners that make the experience of snowmobiling in Aroostook county possible.

“All the associations are made up of volunteers that go out and make these trails possible, those and the private landowners that allow us on their property in the wintertime. It’s why were here.” - Jeff Fay – President, Vermont Association of Snow Travelers

Some of the group took off early Friday morning, with the rest heading home over the weekend. But all say it was a trip to remember.

Brian Bouchard, Newssource8

