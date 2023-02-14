A Cloudy Valentine’s Day to Start with More Sunshine by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Valentine’s Day! Yesterday we spent the day blanketed underneath the cloud cover before we saw the leading edge of some snow showers develop overnight. They did continue into the early morning hours, but have since tapered off providing a quick coating of accumulation on the roadways. With temperatures starting off in the upper teens and lower 20s, it’s likely there could be some slick spots on the roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the weaker stationary front that provided us with the cloud cover and the snow showers yesterday now well off to our east. Things remain quiet weather-wise until we head into later on in the daytime tomorrow. Because temperatures will climb well above average, I am tracking some rain showers developing. They do look to be more scattered in nature and won’t amount to much.

Valentine's Day Planner (WAGM)

For your Valentine’s Day Plans, temperatures will climb eventually into the mid to upper 20s and even lower 30s in some spots. While we are starting the morning off blanketed underneath the cloud cover, more sunshine develops for the afternoon. Timing things out for you, while clouds linger this morning, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated snow showers. Clouds will be quick to move out of the region in time for the afternoon transitioning to some more partly sunny skies. The better chance for clearing skies will be just before sunset. However, the clearing skies will be short lived as clouds increase overnight. Because we will only lose the cloud cover briefly overnight lows will only fall back into the low to mid teens.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

Tomorrow, temperatures continue to increase well above average into the mid to upper 30s. While some models are trending at some spots out west making it into the lower 40s, I think all of us will hover close to the mid 30s. Temperatures continue to climb into Thursday as well. That’s when we will see our high temperatures eventually increase closer to the mid 40s. However, the mild stretch is short lived as we fall back into the mid 30s by Friday when we are tracking the potential for a wintery mix. Our coldest day out of the stretch does look to be Saturday with high temperatures only reaching into the mid teens.

