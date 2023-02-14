Cooler Temperatures and Freezing Fog Expected Tonight, Before Warmer Temperatures and Rain Shower Chances Return Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After snow showers left a coating to as much as half an inch on most surfaces today, sunshine did manage to finally make an appearance. Cloud cover was stubborn this morning but did eventually break apart for most spots going into the afternoon. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that has been in control of our weather today, providing the nicer weather during the afternoon. This will eventually make its way east overnight tonight, allowing a weaker area of low pressure to move into the region. This brings cloud cover to the region during the morning hours, with scattered snow and mixed precip showers during the afternoon. As temperatures continue to climb, we’ll see these transition over to rain showers, with a round of widespread rain expected for everyone overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most spots. Westerly winds remain light to start off the night, but eventually transition into the south and remain light through the evening. With temperatures falling back below freezing and close to the dew point, freezing fog is likely to develop in spots during the overnight hours. This could make roads slippery in spots tonight. Please make sure to use extra caution if you do have to travel, as roads could become slippery without notice.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover increasing. By tomorrow morning, most spots will be waking up with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow morning ends up being a gloomy day overall, as cloud cover increases during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Scattered showers begin to popup during the early afternoon, with more widespread showers expected late afternoon and into the evening. The widespread activity is expected to wrap up during the overnight hours Wednesday night, with isolated rain showers still possible going into Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be mild once again, climbing up into the mid to upper 30s. Southerly winds are expected to pick up during the day tomorrow, with wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph possible. This will continue to bring warmer air into the region ahead of the steady precip.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Thursday ends up being an okay day with mostly cloudy skies. Computer models are indicating there could be some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon hours of Thursday, however at this point I’m skeptical that we’ll see them due to the mild air expected to be in place. Usually this time of year, when we have mild temperatures like this during the day, cloud cover is harder to break apart, however can’t be ruled out completely. High temperatures Thursday are expected to be warmer by a few more degrees. More locations across the county have the chance of reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s for high temperatures. Westerly winds are expected to be gusty during the day, with wind gust closer to 35 mph once again.

Thursday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

