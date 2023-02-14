Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An Aroostook County native recently played a role in the movie called Miracle at Manchester. News Source’s 8 Isaac Potter talks with Paul Bonner on his role in the film and pursuing his dream of being an actor.

Paul Bonner is an Easton native who is pursuing his dream of becoming an actor.

Paul Bonner: “I always have wanted to be an actor from a pretty young age I think. Obviously as a kid you want to be an astronaut or something, but I think once I kinda stepped into that world. I did a lot of the plays at my school, and I really really enjoyed that. Once I got into high school, I think I still knew I wanted to be an actor and I was just going to pursue that. So I got into John Paul the Great Catholic University which is a art school for specializing in film, business, and they have an acting program as well.”

Earlier this year, JC Films reached out to the school to hold auditions for their upcoming film “Miracle at Manchester. Bonner decided to audition and pursue his dream.

Paul Bonner: “Our school has a sound stage, and so they were going to be on for one of the weekends, they were just holding auditions. I been going to classes to be an actor, I am an acting major at my school, so I thought it would be a really good opportunity just to audition, just to try it out, and learn the experience. I auditioned, and they got back to me a few weeks later saying I had got a role.”

The movie is based on a true story of a community that comes together to organize a miracle for a teen named Brycen Newman who is battling terminal brain cancer. Bonner plays the role of Thomas Berman, who is one of Brycen’s friends. Bonner says it was an experience to play an actual person.

Paul Bonner: “In the script, he has this idea where they all kind of shave their heads in solidarity with Brycen, because obviously Brycen had to have his head shaved. It was a really interesting experience to play an actual person, I think not just a fictous character who is a close friend of Brycen’s. I did have to shave my head which was a very interesting experience to say the least.”\

The Parish of the Precious Blood will have two viewings of the film this weekend at Knight of Columbus in Presque Isle. One on February 11th at 6:00 p.m., and one on February 12th @2:00. Bonner says he’s grateful for this opportunity.

Paul Bonner: “It’s exciting, it’s kind of nerve wracking. I think you are kind of tied to the film after you do it, it’s with you, and I think it is important to take pride in your work. It was a really interesting experience and I have this kind of experience with all these people all the other actors, the director Eddie McClintock, you all have this moment with them that will stick with you.”

Bonner is excited for the opportunities that could come his way in the future.. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.