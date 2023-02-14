Presque Isle Adult Education host TIPS: On Premise training class

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An On Premise Responsible Beverage Server Training class was held in Presque Isle for local bars and restaurants. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Presque Isle Adult Education partnered with Power of Prevention on Saturday to provide a TIPS Training class.

Kim Parent, Project Lead for Power of Prevention program, says “So TIPS stands for Training Intervention Procedures, and it is responsible beverage server seller training class, and what it is it teaches local restaurants and bars how to safely serve alcohol and prevent underage drinking.”

Kim Parent is the Project Lead for the Power of Prevention program and has been teaching this class for over three years around the County. She says this class helps earn certification, and has helpful tips and strategies.

Kim Parent: “Certification they are going to get is going to last them for three years, and it’s not just a further place of employment that they are now. So if they change jobs, this certification will follow them to another place that they work. Some of the things that they are going to learn is how to identify people who may be try to drink underage, so I love this class because we go through a lot of video scenarios. So they will watch the scenario and it helps them figure out the situation is this person impaired, could this person be underaged, is this person intoxicated, when should I cut somebody and not serve them alcohol anymore.”

Parent says that the compliance checks and RBS training go hand in hand to help stop underage drinking.

Kim Parent: “This is a good intervention that we do, because in the state of Maine, law enforcement also does compliance checks. So they go into different restaurants, bars, and stores to see if they are carding people, to see if they are going to serve people who are underaged. So this gives participants the skills that they need in order to be successful in their jobs, and prevent underage drinking.”

She mentions that one of the best parts about the class is interacting with the people taking the class.

Kim Parent: “I get to meet a lot of people in the community, and teach them skills that they need for their job. It’s a really fun class to do, it’s a little long it’s about 4-5 hours, but they learn a lot of skills that are very beneficial for their job.”

Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

