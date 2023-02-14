Snow Showers Tonight Lead to Light Accumulations, with Clearing Skies Expected by Tomorrow Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a nice weekend with some sunshine, today has been more of a gloomy day. A weak stationary front has sat over the region for much of the day, providing cloud cover to much of the county. This will be enough of a disturbance to spark off some snow showers during the overnight hours tonight, before most of the activity wraps up just after sunrise tomorrow morning. Tomorrow starts off on the cloudy side, before more sunshine returns to the region late morning and into the afternoon. This will leave us with a nice end to the day, before mild weather works into the region for the middle of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the mid and upper teens for most spots. Northeasterly winds are expected to be light through much of the overnight hours. Snowfall during this time isn’t expected to be much, with coatings to a much as half an inch possible, especially over western parts of the county. Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows the cloud cover sticking around through the rest of the overnight hours. Snow showers are expected to begin over western spots closer to midnight and spread east going into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tuesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies. This doesn’t last for long, as clouds begin to break apart from southeast to northwest. This will result in a nicer end to the day Tuesday with some breaks in the clouds. Cloud cover rolls back into the region during the overnight hours Tuesday, leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy start to Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow look to be very similar to today if not a couple of degrees cooler. High temperatures look to climb into the mid to upper 20s, with some spots over southern parts of the county making it into the lower 30s. This will ultimately depend on if we see any sunshine tomorrow and for how long. Winds are expected to be out of the northwest but remain light through much of the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Wednesday could start off with a few breaks in the clouds, but cloud cover is expected to fill back in late morning and into the early afternoon. This will leave us with light scattered snow showers to start during the early afternoon, but as temperatures warm up, snow showers transitions to rain showers, and eventually steady rain for everyone by Wednesday evening. This continues through the overnight hours and into Thursday, with rain showers tapering off before sunrise Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 30s for most places, some spots could even reach the lower 40s by the afternoon. Winds are expected to be out of the south, with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph expected.

Wednesday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Have a great evening!

