2023 Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Teams Announced

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Today, the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced the AA/A/B North and South, and C/D North and South player selections. They also announced major awards for the coaches of the year along with the All-State Academic Teams and the Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Semifinalists

Here is the complete list of players and coaches:

2023 Maine McDonald’s annual High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games along with Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Finalists (Maine Association of Basketball Coaches)

2023 Maine McDonald’s Coaches of the Year (Maine Association Basketball Coaches)

