2023 Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Teams Announced

Maine McDonald's All Star Basketball Games Logo
Maine McDonald's All Star Basketball Games Logo(Maine Association Basketball Coaches)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Today, the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced the AA/A/B North and South, and C/D North and South player selections. They also announced major awards for the coaches of the year along with the All-State Academic Teams and the Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Semifinalists

Here is the complete list of players and coaches:

2023 Maine McDonald’s annual High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games along with Mr. and...
2023 Maine McDonald’s annual High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games along with Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Finalists(Maine Association of Basketball Coaches)
2023 Maine McDonald’s Coaches of the Year
2023 Maine McDonald’s Coaches of the Year(Maine Association Basketball Coaches)

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
Game Wardens James Gushee (left) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) as they map out the crash scene.
Millinocket Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash
Attorney General Releases Report on Mars Hill Shooting
Attorney General Releases Report on Mars Hill Shooting
Fort Fairfield Tigers boys basketball team
Fort Fairfield Tigers Let The Good Times Roll Into the Playoffs
Sledding the County - International Snowmobile Council
Sledding the County - International Snowmobile Council

Latest News

CAHS CHEERLEADERS STATE CHAMPIONS
Back On Top, The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders State Champions For The First Time Since 2020
Fort Fairfield Tigers boys basketball team
Fort Fairfield Tigers Let The Good Times Roll Into the Playoffs
Presque isle girls varsity basketball team
Presque Isle Lady Wildcats Put The Regular Season Behind Them, Turn Attention Toward The Playoffs
The CAHS Panthers cheerleaders are looking for another State Championship.
Regional Champions CAHS Cheerleaders ready to compete for a State Title