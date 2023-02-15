Back On Top, The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders State Champions For The First Time Since 2020

Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders claimed their first state championship since 2020 . The team’s journey back to the top came with lots of challenges, but hard word and dedication paid off.

The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders, a team of 7, took to the big stage in Augusta and came away with the state championship, beating out Bangor Christian by 4 points. they put in a lot of hard work after winning the regionals only six days earlier.

Anna Kilcollins:” We changed everything before regionals, and regionals is when we put everything new in and then that’s when we went back and watched our regional video and just tried to make it so; just perfecting the routine, just the little things”.

Delaney McKeen:” I was really excited but also a little sad because it was my last time ever performing and being a cheerleader for over ten years now, I just knew I had to give it everything I had”.

This year’s team added to the long history of success in cheering, with the panthers winning their 13-state title since 2008 and first under coach Noelle Bailey. According to Bailey, she learned much from co-coaches Sami Allen and Janice Lyons including the importance of treating the team like their family.

Noelle Bailey:” It’s because you spend so much time together, we practice a lot. And we spend more time with each other in the winter then we do with our own family and just to love each other no matter what, no matter if you’re disagreeing on something, if something not going right you stick together and you love each other like a family”.

With the seniors moving on, they take much from their time as a panther. and with those that remain, the future looks bright for the Central Aroostook cheerleaders.

Delaney McKeen:” Over the years we’ve had so many difficulties that we faced, and we still managed to come out on top or really close to it, with injuries and COVID, and we really just pushed through everything. So, it feels really good to end off on this note after all the hardships we faced over the years”.

Noelle Bailey:” I think there’s incredible potential, i have a lot of underclassmen this year, two seniors. And although the seniors are incredibly talented and they brought great leadership to the team, I’m looking forward to some of the underclassman stepping up and like i said they have a lot of amazing potential”.

The long seasons journey may be over, but the Panthers are already looking to build another dynasty.

