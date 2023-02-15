Clouds Increase Ahead of Scattered Rain and Snow Showers This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had some snow showers during the early morning hours leaving us with some lingering cloud cover. However, clouds did break apart eventually leading us to some partly cloudy skies. Those partly cloudy skies have continued this morning leaving us with some cooler temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a bit of quiet weather pattern for the first half of the daytime. A weaker system will cross into the region increasing our cloud cover by the afternoon. As temperatures continue to climb this will spark some snow showers initially before transitioning to some mixed precipitation and rain showers. Anything we do see will likely not amount to anything. It’s not until Friday where we are tracking our next chance for some more widespread rain and snow developing.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We begin our mild stretch of weather this afternoon with temperatures eventually increasing into the mid to upper 30s. The better chance for temperatures reaching into the upper 30s, will be in southern portions of the county. Timing things out for you, as we head into the afternoon, clouds continue to increase. Because temperatures won’t have reached to the point above the freezing mark early this afternoon, the leading edge of these scattered showers into the region do look to be in the form of snow. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some mixing to occur where temperatures warm up quicker. While these showers don’t look to stick around for long, it is likely we will be dealing with some slick spots on the roadways, so this is something you will want to keep in mind heading into the evening commute. The more enhanced area of scattered showers will fall later on in the evening. Things begin to taper off leading into the overnight hours ending as some more rain as temperatures remain above the freezing mark into the mid 30s. That will leave us with some lingering cloud cover and some patchy fog.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow does look to be the warmest out of the next couple of days as high temperatures will reach into the lower 40s which is well above average for this time of year. Because of the showers we will see overnight, most of us will continue to be locked into the cloud cover.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.