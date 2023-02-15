‘Fuel Your Love’ Helps Give A Warm Valentine’s Day Surprise

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Several lucky valentines in the Houlton area received the gift of fuel from their Heating Oil supplier thanks to a program called Fuel Your Love. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has more

Kelly Hoxie - Service Dispatcher - Dead River “This is something that we participate in every year just luckily this year it was our community that was chosen to give back to our customers and our locations”

Kelly Hoxie, Isaac Brown, and Brian Forest are all employees of Dead River’s Houlton Location. Their Location is participating in the Fuel Your Love event.

Isaac Brown - Service and Delivery Manager " So what we are doing with Fuel Your Love is our market selected 10 individuals to receive a top off of fuel oil whether it be 100 gallons, 200 Gallons, whatever their tank took that day”

The event is put on by the Maine Energy Marketers Association as a way for heating oil suppliers throughout the state to give a valentines day surprise to their customers. But Heating oil wasn’t all the employees at dead river houlton were delivering.

Brian Forest - Office Manager”We actually brought candies and flowers to each house. what better way to celebrate valentines with just candy and flowers and free fuel is a great top off too.”

According to Brown, It wasn’t easy selecting the customers that would receive the fuel.

Isaac” We like to say we really know our customers and we take pride in getting to know our customers so thats kinda how we decided what we wanted to do and who we wanted to do it with”

And the reaction from the customers was amazing.

Isaac” Just the overall gratitude, you know when you knock on the door of an elderly woman and she breaks down in tears because thats one of the best gifts she got all year, .”

It wasn’t just the customers that were getting a warm feeling, but also the employees

Brian " It was a good feeling, it warmed our hearts knowing that what we did made a difference”

Corey Bouchard, NS8

