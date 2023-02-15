Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
Attorney General Releases Report on Mars Hill Shooting
Attorney General Releases Report on Mars Hill Shooting
Sledding the County - International Snowmobile Council
Sledding the County - International Snowmobile Council
Fort Fairfield Tigers boys basketball team
Fort Fairfield Tigers Let The Good Times Roll Into the Playoffs
Presque isle girls varsity basketball team
Presque Isle Lady Wildcats Put The Regular Season Behind Them, Turn Attention Toward The Playoffs

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
A school district in Ewing Township, New Jersey, closed for the day after investigators said...
MSU shooting suspect may have been planning more attacks
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’