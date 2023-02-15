Millinocket Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

T8 R6 WELS, Northern Penobscot County, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash involving a truck and snowmobile that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, at approximately 12:30PM Tuesday afternoon, John Michaud, age 60 of Millinocket, was driving his 2018 Ski Doo Enduro 900 Turbo north on ITS 85 when he failed to stop at the road crossing where the snowmobile trail crossed Grand Lake Road, and was struck by a logging truck that was headed west.

According to witnesses, the truck driver, Ronald Campbell III, age 51 of Patten, attempted to stop the truck on the ice-covered road, but struck Michaud as the snowmobile entered the roadway. The crash was witnessed by a friend of Michaud, who was driving in another snowmobile behind Michaud.

Game Wardens responded to the crash, along with Patten Ambulance Service. Michaud passed away at the scene, and was transported to the Bowers Funeral Home in Island Falls. The crash occurred approximately 6 miles west of Route 11 on the Grand Lake Road. Michaud was wearing a helmet. Campbell was driving a 2001 Kenworth with an empty log trailer.

“Riders should always come to a complete stop before entering any roadway, and always look for oncoming vehicles,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Tom Ward, “High snowbanks and trees can often obscure an operator’s vision, so its important to look and be certain before crossing any roadway.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. Any new information will be released when it becomes available.

Game Wardens James Gushee (left) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) as they map out the crash scene. (MAINE DEPARTMENT OF INLAND FISHERIES & WILDLIFE)

overturned snowmobile following the crash (MAINE DEPARTMENT OF INLAND FISHERIES & WILDLIFE)

