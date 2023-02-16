Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine McDonald's All Star Basketball Games Logo
2023 Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Teams Announced
Game Wardens James Gushee (left) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) as they map out the crash scene.
Millinocket Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash
Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
CAHS CHEERLEADERS STATE CHAMPIONS
Back On Top, The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders State Champions For The First Time Since 2020
The Unsolved Homicide of Darrel Smith
The Unsolved Homicide of Darrel Smith

Latest News

FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Award winning broadcaster, former major leaguer Tim McCarver dies at age 81
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression