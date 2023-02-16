A Mild Start to the Day Before Cooler Temperatures Return with Snow Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off underneath some partly cloudy skies, but clouds quickly built back up and increased with some scattered showers. Because temperatures remained above the freezing mark, most of us saw rain showers eventually tapering off into the early morning hours of today. Temperatures have already started off this morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s which is well above average for this time of year.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a stronger low pressure system developing off to our west. As it continues to strengthen and move to the east, it will end our mild stretch of weather and bring the leading edge of some more widespread snow into the region. It does look to be light to start, but we will likely see some heavy wet snow developing leading into the morning commute tomorrow.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, while there could be some breaks in the cloud cover I think most of them will be quickly filled back in. I am expecting all of the daytime to remain dry though. It’s not until the evening commute where we will transition to clouds completely blanketing the region. The leading edge of the snow does look to arrive just after midnight beginning as some more lighter activity with overnight lows falling back into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

Already ahead of tomorrow’s system, the National Weather Service has placed the county into a Winter Weather Advisory through the evening hours of tomorrow. The heaviest of the snow will likely occur right around the morning commute. This is where I am expecting the greatest impacts to be. Because temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark, it’s very likely we will see a mixing line develop in southern Aroostook lessening the snow totals. Those who continue to see snow through the duration of this system will eventually transition back over to some lighter snow showers during the late morning before tapering off in the early afternoon. That will leave us with some lingering cloud cover leading into the evening.

In terms of how much snow I am expecting from this system overall, the highest of totals do look to be to our north where the heavier bands do look to set themselves up the longest. At best central and northern sections of the county will see up to a foot. As you travel further south, totals will drop off with most areas seeing between six and nine inches of accumulation because of that potential for some mixing. The weekend looks to bring better weather with plenty of sunshine for Saturday with more clouds by Sunday. Weather does become unsettled by the end of the 8 day.

