Mild Weather Continues Tomorrow, Before Snow Showers and Cold Temperatures Return for Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After cloud cover worked its way into the region this morning, snow and rain showers have been falling across the county. This will continue to be the case going through the rest of the overnight hours as a low-pressure system back off to our west right now continues to fall apart and push east. Cloud cover is expected to linger going into tomorrow, with breaks in the clouds possible by tomorrow afternoon. This will bring an end to the mild air, as winds shift from the west into the northwest tomorrow night, before eventually into the north by Friday. This happens as another low-pressure system develops and moves over the region with a bit more intensity. This results in snow shower activity returning to the region late tomorrow night and continuing into the day Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows the additional chances for scattered showers this evening. Going into the early morning hours of Thursday, rain showers are expected to taper off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies going into the day Thursday. Thursday starts off with cloudy skies, before some breaks in the clouds are possible late morning into the early afternoon. This could help to boost temperatures a couple more degrees, before temperatures begin to drop going through the evening and overnight hours.

Future Satellite & Radar

Looking at temperatures over the next couple of days, low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to fall back much if at all. Temperatures during the overnight hours hover in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to warm up a few degrees, back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds are expected to shift into the west and eventually northwest during the afternoon and evening hours, resulting in colder air working into the region Thursday evening, and remaining in place through much of the day Friday. Once temperatures fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s early Friday morning, they aren’t expected to move much from there going through the day. This will result in a lighter fluffier snow for most spots going into the day Friday, which also means higher snowfall amounts thanks to the fluffier snow..

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour into early Friday morning shows scattered snow showers beginning during the early morning hours. Widespread snow shower activity is expected to move in just before sunrise, with steady moderate to heavy snow continuing into Friday morning. Steady moderate snow looks to last through the mid-morning hours, but quickly tapers off between then and lunchtime. Friday afternoon starts with cloudy skies, but cloud cover is expected to break apart, with some sunshine possible before the end of the day Friday. Winds during the day Friday remain gusty out of the north, which keeps colder air in place during the day. This colder air eventually helps to bring drier air into the region during the evening hours of Friday, with more sunshine expected going into the weekend. Snowfall with this system once again looks to be on the moderate side in terms of totals. Most spots across the county i think stand the chance of seeing at least a half foot of snow. Places further north and west have a better chance of seeing totals closer to a foot once snow wraps up Friday afternoon. Keep in mind with a lighter fluffier snow, we’ll have to watch for blowing snow concerns, as gusty winds could also make it difficult to get an accurate measurement.

Snowfall Potential (Late Thursday PM - Friday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.