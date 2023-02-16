New CT scan give physicians another tool to better diagnose patients at Cary Medical Center

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A new state of the art imaging unit at Cary Medical Center is giving their physicians another tool to better diagnose their patients. Isaac Potter has the story.

Cary Medical Center recently installed a new Computed Technology scanner. Dr Shawn Laferriere is Cary’s Chief Radiologist and says the hospital has been looking to install a new CT scanner for quite a while.

Dr. Shawn Laferriere: “It’s one of those things, everytime you buy a new piece of medical image and equipment there is some degree of an end of life. So our old scanner was nearing its end of life and we started researching new platforms probably nearly a year ago. Looking at all the vendors, which would be the best fit for our hospital, and we ended up selling on Siemens after many many months of research.”

Technologists operate the CT system with a touch screen tablet and remote control. The new CT scanner improves the patient’s experience, particularly for children and patients who have mobility challenges and need additional support. Laferriere says the scanner still uses X-Rays to produce images, but this unit has the technology that produces the images at a low dose of radiation.

Dr. Shawn Laferriere: “So we are seeing the same scans that we use to do on the old unit up to half the radiation dose before. So it is important for some of our patients, some of our cancer patients who have scans very frequently to know that this new scanner is going to do the best it can to produce amazing quality images with a remarkably reduce dose compared to the old scanner so that’s a huge benefit.”

He mentions this also brings two new technologies to the hospital that will benefit Northern Maine.

Dr. Shawn Laferriere: “One is CT Brain perfusion which is a particular technology that is used in looking to find CT defined strokes earlier and identify those patients who would benefit for more advanced therapies. The scanner is also capable of cardiac CT, which is only available in Bangor at the moment. The idea for that is the patients come to the emergency room with chest pain, or patients on the outpatient side have problems with chest pain. We can now look at their coronary arteries non invasively without doing a catheterization and determine if they have significant coronary disease and that they need to see a cardiology.”

Laferriere feels the new technology will be a benefit to the patients and will help the hospital grow. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

