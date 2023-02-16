Quarterfinal Tournament Action Set To Begin

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The quarterfinal tournament schedule is now set and the next few days will be very busy. Here is the quarterfinal schedule and of course there could be changes if sessions are postponed because of the weather

Friday:

Ellsworth and MDI girls open the tournament at 4 pm

County teams then in the next three games

The Caribou Girls will play Foxcroft at 5:30 pm

The Caribou Boys will take on Orono at 7 pm

The Presque Isle boys and Winslow will end the day at 8:30 pm.

Saturday:

An eight game day. Four more Class B games.

Washington Academy and Houlton/GHCA girls meet at 9 am

Presque Isle Girls will play Orono at 10:30 am

Old Town at Foxcroft Boys will play at 12 noon

followed by the Ellsworth and Washington Academy boys at 1:30 pm

Four Class D games in the later afternoon and evening session.

Machias and East Grand Girls will play at 4 pm

Wisdom and Jonesport-Beals girls will follow at 5:30 pm

The Katahdin Boys will play Schenck at 7 pm

Wisdom and Machias wrap up the day at 8:30 pm

Monday:

Class D games continue in the early session

Deer Isle Stonington and Katahdin play at 9 am

SAHS and Ashland Girls follow at 10:30

Bangor Christian and Easton Boys play at 12 pm

and then SAHS and Jonesport-Beals boys play at 1:30

The Class C teams then play the second session of the day

Hodgdon and CAHS Girls meet at 4 pm

PVHS and Sumner meet at 5:30 pm

Dexter and Lee Boys play at 7 pm

and then Fort Kent and George Stevens Academy wrap up the day at 8:30 pm

Tuesday:

Games will start at 4 pm

Central Girls take on Mattanawcook

followed by Dexter and Fort Kent at 5:30

Fort Fairfield Boys and Woodland meet at 7

and then at 8:30 Calais takes on PVHS Boys

The Semifinals will then be played beginning on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.