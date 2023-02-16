‘Student Service’ Helps Develop Leadership Skills at Caribou Community School

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Caribou Community School has launched an innovative program aimed at helping their older students develop leadership skills while also lending a hand to the youngest ones. NewsSource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Dean Gibson-8th Grader”It’s a new experience for me and it’s not that bad really I mean it sounded hard at first because Im not the best with little kids but it’s not too hard”

Student Service is a new partnership between 8th Graders and Preschoolers at the Caribou Community school. According to English Teacher Kim Barnes, this is the first year they have implemented the program which is aimed to benefit not only the preschoolers, but the 8th graders as well.

Kim Barnes - 8th Grade English " We decided at the begining of the year that we wanted the opportunity for students to learn skills they would one day use in the workforce "

Seth Dubay - 8th Grader”I think the big thing is like leadership, It’s a good opportunity for kids my age to get involved with the Pre-K-ers”

And they are already seeing that impact for the 8th Graders, Not only in their leadership and communication skills but also their attitudes.

Heather Anderson - 8th Grade ELA/ Social Studies” We’ve had students that have mentioned to the Pre-K teachers in here that they didn’t really feel like coming to school that day, but then they remembered they were pre-k helpers so they decided to come to school that day”

Preschool teacher Tina Duplissie also notes the invaluable assistance the eighth-grade students provide,saying that their help is like a million dollars

Tina Duplissie - Preschool Teacher - Caribou Community School”Some of them it is just second nature , they jump right in, they have watched cindy and myself how we run our classroom and they know intuitevly ok it’s time to do this to the tables while the teachers are doing this to the children”

Lindsey Ouellette - 8th Grader " In the morning if they are outside, play with them outside, sometimes they are in the multipurposes room, play tag, help them get undressed from their ski pants, read them books, help them with their breakfast”

Cindy Albert, another preschool teacher, also shares how the program builds a bond and sense of community between the two groups.

Cindy Albert - Preschool Teacher - Caribou Community School”They’re helping us in a big way but they’re also helping these young children and they look forward to them and they kind of know they expect someone is coming and they ask when are our friends coming today”

The Preschool students appear to like the program, according to the 8th graders.

Lindsey” I think they like it, sometimes in the morning I will smile at them and they will give me a big smile back and I would assume that they like it”

Seth” We also try to help them with talking with them and giving them people to talk with in the classroom and just making them feel comfortable because its a big thing for them to start school and when theyre not with their parents, they’re not very comfortable you know try to help them see someone kind and just help them feel comfortable overall”

While the idea for a program like this is not new, Holly Rhinebolt, the Math and Science Teacher says it just wasn’t feasable before they moved into the Caribou Community School in 2020.

Holly Rhinebolt - 8th Grade Math/Science”I think we had that vision a long time ago but we would have to get on busses and get ready and go to another building and now we’re all under one roof and it’s kind of the vision right from the getgo that utilizes everyone in this building and work together as a team”

Troy Barnes - 8th Grade Math” to have that opprotunity in this school for them to travel throughout the building and see that connection throughout the building is pretty impressive”

The program’s positive impact on both groups is clear, and the program’s vision is a testament to the power of collaboration and teamwork. CB, NS8

