Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine McDonald's All Star Basketball Games Logo
2023 Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Teams Announced
Game Wardens James Gushee (left) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) as they map out the crash scene.
Millinocket Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash
Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
Easton native pursuing acting dream in movie Miracle at Manchester
The Unsolved Homicide of Darrel Smith
The Unsolved Homicide of Darrel Smith
CAHS CHEERLEADERS STATE CHAMPIONS
Back On Top, The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders State Champions For The First Time Since 2020

Latest News

More questions than answers after President Joe Biden addressed this weekend's take down of 3...
Biden: White House creating new protocols for detecting flying objects
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor’s race challenge
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
The shooting added to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across...
1 killed, 3 injured Cielo Vista Mall shooting in El Paso
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment