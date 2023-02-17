Snow Continues to Fill into the Region Becoming Heavy At Times

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. After a cloudy day yesterday overall, we are seeing the leading edge of snow enter into the region.

Winter Storm Warning (WAGM)

The bands of snow will get heavy at times and that is why the National Weather Service has placed the county into a winter storm warning. While the system itself does look to wrap up by the afternoon, it is in affect until late this evening because of the threat for blowing snow with the presence of some gusty northwesterly winds. The greatest travel impacts do look to be centered around the morning commute with some heavy bands of snow making their way into the region. If you do have to be out on the roads you will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time.

Temperatures (WAGM)

Temperatures have already started off early this morning into the upper teens and lower 20s. In fact outside our studios the snow has already begun with the temperature into the lower 20s. Notice how points south are already into the lower 30s. That will be the better chance for a mixing line to develop into the region. And temperatures really won’t increase by much through the next couple of hours. The upper teens and lower 20s do look to be where our high temperatures reach to by this afternoon.

Futurecast (WAGM)

Timing things out for you, the better chance for any moderate to heavy bands of snow developing will be centered towards the morning hours. That is also when we will start to see the mixing line develop to our south where temperatures have a better chance at making it above the freezing mark. The rest of us will continue to see the snow blanket the region into the lunchtime hours. Things do start to taper off by the time we head into the evening commute transitioning back over to some more lighter bands of snow. Once it does completely exit the region we will be left with some lingering cloud cover eventually breaking apart by the late evening. That will lead us to better weather in time for the weekend. Snowfall totals out of this system do look to be on the higher side. The bulk of the accumulation will happen during the morning hours where we do have periods of heavy wet snow. The highest of the totals will likely be centered towards the valley and into far northern areas. As you travel further south totals will drop off because of the potential for some mixing. Depending on how far north the mixing line comes into play, that will limit totals.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other impact from this system comes from the winds blowing the snow onto the roadways and that will likely deteriorate visibility . Starting things off with the afternoon when the bulk of the snow will have accumulated, gusts will get closer to the 30 mph mark. While gusts aren’t expected to climb much higher, they do look to stay in that twenty to thirty mph range for a while. Winds finally subside leading into the early morning hours of tomorrow returning to a lighter state. We will continue to have more updates on today’s system throughout the course of the day.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.