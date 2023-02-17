Snow and Some Mixing Continues to Impact the Region Making for Slick Conditions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good afternoon everyone and happy Friday. We have continued to see snow filling into the county with some mixing occurring in southern Aroostook. Temperatures right now are remaining for most of us into the upper teens and lower 20s resulting in more of a light and fluffy consistency for the snow for the duration of the system.

Timing out the rest of today for you, I am expecting some more chances for moderate to heavy snow developing into the region. The better chance for this will be centered towards the early afternoon. Once we do head closer to the evening commute, that’s when we will start to see the system taper off leaving us with some more lighter bands of snow. Cloud cover only sticks around for a short period of time before we see some breaks in the activity. That will allow our overnight lows to fall back into the single digits if not below the zero degree mark. In terms of how much additional accumulation we will likely see, the highest of totals will continue to remain to our north with those totals dropping off depending on how far south you do travel. The other impact from this system does look to be from the potential for blowing snow and deteriorating visibility on the roads.

More details on today’s system in today’s weather on the web update. Stay safe everyone!

