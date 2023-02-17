State Ski Meets For Alpine and Nordic Ski Championships Make Their Way To Fort Kent

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) -The County will host State Ski meets early next week. The Alpine will be held at Lonesome Pine on Monday and at Big Rock on Tuesday. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center will also host the State Nordic Ski Championships on Wednesday and Thursday. This is the first time in over a decade that Lonesome Pine has hosted a state Alpine event.

(Mike Voisine):”We are very excited it has been eleven years and we have really been looking forward to it this year and having a good crowd here.”

Rene: you have had so much snow this year. Do you think the downstate teams surprised at how much snow you have.

Voisine:” I think they are going to be surprise and love our conditions. The trails are in excellent shape.”

This is a home event for all County skiers they have competed and trained at all three venues this year.

Carl Theriualt:” Having home course is always great. We are used to the Course and it gives all the kids in Aroostook County an advantage because they are used to skiing here.”

Around 275 Nordic skiers will be competing at the Fort Kent Outdoor center and this will be a showcase event for the World Class Facility

Theriault:” I would say that 70 percent of the skiers who are going to be here this week have never been here. It is a wonderful chance to show it to the competitors, coaches, parents. You see them come back. That is what ends up happening. They love the place and we have the best skiing in the State. There is no question about it especially this time of year.”

Once again not only will Fort Kent showcase their facilities, but also their volunteers who always step up to make events a success

Voisine:” From parking lots to hill to race officials. Everybody is here to help us out to do everything possible to make this a very successful meet.”

Theriault:” I love to say we have the best volunteers in the world. A great group of people come together. They are warm and jolly and have a great time being there. The volunteers love to do it too. It is something this time of year to get out and welcome people from away and I think Fort Kent has always done a good job of that I know they will again.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.