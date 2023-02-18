Blowing Snow Continues This Evening, with More Sunshine Expected This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. We’ve had a messy day across the county as heavy snow and sleet has made its way through the region. This has led to snowfall totals on the higher side for most spots, but overall has been very hard to measure thanks to northerly winds blowing the snow around. Blowing snow continues to be a concern overnight tonight as low pressure continues to exit the region to the east. This will eventually lead to clearing skies through the rest of the overnight hours, with some sunshine expected to start tomorrow morning. Tomorrow is a nicer day with lighter winds also expected across the region. Cloud cover returns tomorrow afternoon, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected overnight tomorrow night.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking at some of the snowfall reports from across the county, we’ve received a wide range in snowfall totals thanks to this system. It was very difficult to measure any snowfall during the day with it being a lighter fluffier snow. This has resulted in blowing snow for many spots, with snow drifts measuring over a foot in many spots.

Snowfall Reports (From Today) (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits both below and above zero. Northerly winds lighten up during the overnight hours, but blowing snow is still expected to be a concern through the rest of this evening, and into the early morning hours of saturday. Lighter winds are expected during the day saturday, which will reduce the risk for blowing snow across the county.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows plenty of sunshine to start across the county tomorrow morning. Cloud cover is expected to increase late tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies expected to end the day. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight hours as winds also begin to shift direction. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower 20s for most spots. Some places over southern Aroostook have the chance of making it up into the mid and upper 20s, as westerly winds remain on the lighter side through much of the day. I think blowing snow will still be an issue in some spots tomorrow, however lighter winds will mean less of an impact overall.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday starts off similar to tomorrow, if not a few more clouds in place during the morning hours. Going into the afternoon, cloud cover is expected to increase once again, however this time cloud cover looks to linger into the evening and overnight hours tomorrow night out ahead of our next system looking to impact us going into Monday. High temperatures Sunday are expected to be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw today. High temperatures look to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the county. Winds shift into the southwest during the day Sunday, with winds gusting over 20 mph. This could once again create some concern for blowing snow, but with warming temperatures through the day, that should help to lock some of the snow in place across the region.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and stay safe out there!

