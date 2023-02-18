Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a medical clinic is opening in East Palestine on Monday. (WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, next week following the 50-car train derailment there, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Trump Jr. wrote. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

The visit from the 45th president, who previously announced his presidential bid for 2024, comes after it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

