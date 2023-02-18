The Northern Regional Tournament Kicks Off Friday

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Regional tournament is now underway and Rene Cloukey will be calling the Cross Insurance Center home for the next 9 days. Rene and other members of the media and the MPA basketball committee will be there for every game. Here is his first report of many from Bangor

Rene Standup the Tournament begins on Friday afternoon, but there is a lot of work that goes in throughout at both the Cross Insurance Center and for the committee prior to the tournament

Ron Ericson:” It almost starts when we start school in the fall. There are meetings with the sites. There are meetings state wide with the entire basketball committee. This is a classification year so we have been busy with a lot of things before this week starts.

Ericson is a very familiar face at the tournament. He is the chair of the B C D committee and has been involved for several years.

Ericson:” For me it has been a fun thing to be a part of and to enjoy the challenge. i like being here.”

While much of the work is done prior to the tournament, the committee sits court side watching all the action and making sure things run smoothly.

Ericson:” We just try to make it run as smoothly as possible for the teams and the fans and especially for the kids who are playing here. To make it a positive experience and we do all we can to make it successful. The only thing we can’t control is the weather.”

He said he sees many familiar faces each and every year.

Ericson:” It’s a thrill because they bring back a memory from a former player to an official to a coach.”

Standup:” For the next ten days we will be sitting courtside enjoying high school basketball and bringing you th stories and the scores. Reporting from the Cross Insurance Center I’m Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.