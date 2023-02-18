Two Wisdom Brothers Wrestle For State Titles

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Presque Isle, Maine (WAGM) - Two brothers from Wisdom High School captured Regional Wrestling titles last weekend are now looking to add state titles to the resume. Freshman Joel Desjardins and his brother Junior Jack Desjardins head into the States with Regional titles on their resume.

Joel Desjardins:” For me to go there and place at regionals. We put in a low of work on the season and I think that is what it gets you.”

Jack Desjardins finished as State runner up last year and is looking forward to wrestling for a State title again

Jack Desjardins:” States is going to be a lot harder, but I am still going to go there and do my best.”

Why do you think you have had so much success throughout the year?

Joel Desjardins:” I think we have been doing so good this year because of practice. We put in a lot of work and we good moves because we practice every time and perfect our moves. We have good cardio and we have heart to win our match.”

The brothers spend a lot of time practicing and their hard work together has paid dividends

Joel Desjardins:” We practice with each other quite a lot. I think us trying to do our best is what helps us get even better.”

On Saturday at the States what is going to be your attitude as you go into your competition that day?

Jack Desjardins:” Try to win. I know I can. I hope that all the work this season will pay off.”

