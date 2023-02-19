Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Information About Teen’s Location

Grace Donovan
Grace Donovan(ACSO)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Facebook Post from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office : The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 16 year old Grace Donovan of Woodland. She is described as 5′5″ tall, 130lbs, blue eyes, her hair is blonde on top and brown underneath. Grace was last seen wearing red/black plaid pajamas pants,a grey hoodie with green lettering, and an all black winter jacket.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 or Crime Stoppers text tip line at 538-8477 or you can talk to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Tournament Games From The Cross Insurance Center
Tournament Scoreboard February 17th, 2023
Two brothers from Wisdom High School captured Regional Wrestling titles last weekend are now...
Two Wisdom Brothers Wrestle For State Titles
Maine McDonald's All Star Basketball Games Logo
2023 Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Teams Announced
The quarterfinal tournament schedule is now set and the next few days will be very busy
Quarterfinal Tournament Action Set To Begin
Game Wardens James Gushee (left) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) as they map out the crash scene.
Millinocket Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

Latest News

Tourney Scoreboard
The Northern Regional tournament
Northern Regional Tournament Begins
State Wrestling
Throwback Thursday - Disposable Cellphones
Throwback Thursday - Disposable Cellphones