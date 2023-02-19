Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Information About Teen’s Location

WOODLAND, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Facebook Post from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office : The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 16 year old Grace Donovan of Woodland. She is described as 5′5″ tall, 130lbs, blue eyes, her hair is blonde on top and brown underneath. Grace was last seen wearing red/black plaid pajamas pants,a grey hoodie with green lettering, and an all black winter jacket.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 or Crime Stoppers text tip line at 538-8477 or you can talk to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.

