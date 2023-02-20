Clearing Skies and Colder Temperatures Tonight, with More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting off to our north this evening. This allowed warmer air to work its way in from the south during the day today. This warmer air is short-lived, as a cold front is currently making its way through the region. This sparked off a few isolated rain and snow showers but is expected to bring any remaining showers to an end later this evening, before skies clear out during the overnight hours. High pressure builds into the region for tomorrow, resulting in mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Cloud cover increases late in the afternoon as another weak disturbance brings another chance for snow showers to the region tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows cloud cover breaking apart from northwest to southeast. I think the actual computer model has cloud cover moving out of the region sooner than I’m expecting, as I think most spots are able to hold onto the cloud cover at least until midnight. Going into tomorrow. High pressure takes control of our weather, which helps keep clear skies in place, but also brings lighter winds to the region. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits for most spots. I think some places over far western parts of the county have the chance of falling back into the single digits below zero, but i think most spots remain above zero going into tomorrow morning. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty going into the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through much of the day tomorrow shows the sunshine that is expected through the morning and into the early afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase late in the afternoon Tuesday as a weak area of low pressure moves overhead. This sparks off scattered snow shower activity for everyone, with a quick round of snow showers expected for most around midnight. Snow shower activity quickly tapers off during the early morning hours of Wednesday, leaving us with cloudy skies by sunrise Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to make it into the upper teens and lower 20s. This will be quite a bit cooler than what we saw today in terms of temperatures but will be closer to the average high temperature for this time of year. Northwesterly winds keep the colder air in place but are expected to be lighter during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this system doesn’t appear to be much. I think most spots stand the chance of seeing a coating to as much as an inch on surfaces. This could be enough to make some roadways slippery in spots. Please be mindful of this when heading out Wednesday morning, and possibly leave yourself a few extra minutes for the morning commute.

Snowfall Potential (Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

