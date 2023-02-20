Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Donovan
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Information About Teen’s Location
Friday Tournament Games From The Cross Insurance Center
Tournament Scoreboard February 17th, 2023
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
Maine McDonald's All Star Basketball Games Logo
2023 Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Teams Announced
The quarterfinal tournament schedule is now set and the next few days will be very busy
Quarterfinal Tournament Action Set To Begin

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting