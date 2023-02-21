Plenty of Sunshine Expected with Snow Showers Developing Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we spent the day under some partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers developing into the evening. Because we had the cloud cover present it allowed our temperatures to eventually increase into the upper 30s and even lower 40s which is well above average for this time of year. We did see some of the snow we have accumulated melt on the roadways yesterday and with temperatures now sitting into the lower single digits, it’s likely we will be dealing with some patches of black ice.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a stronger area of high pressure to our north. That will provide us with plenty of sunshine for the first half of the daytime before clouds increase into the evening as a cold front crosses into the region. During that time we will see some snow showers develop overnight extending into the early morning hours of tomorrow.

Snow Potential (WAGM)

Timing thing out for you, plenty of sunshine continues to build into the region throughout the morning hours. Even leading into the afternoon clouds do look to stay away. As we head into the evening hours, we will see the leading edge of the cloud cover develop. Clouds are pretty quick to fill into the rest of the region ahead of the snow showers. The band of snow showers will not develop until late in the evening closer to midnight. Most of this activity does look to remain light in nature leaving us with some lingering cloud cover as they exit the region. Snow totals do look to be very light with most locations only picking up around a dusting of accumulation. I wouldn’t rule out some localized higher amounts in higher elevations, but at best looking at around an inch of accumulation. Low temperatures will fall back into the upper single digits and lower teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow, high temperatures will once again spend another day right around average closer to the middle 20s. Because snow showers exit the region earlier on in the morning, clouds will continue to start with more sunshine in time for the afternoon. Looking ahead to the next couple of days we are watching another system by the end of the work week looking to bring some more widespread accumulation to the region. More sunshine develops for the weekend, however high temperatures will fall back into the single digits as cooler air works back into the region.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

