Tournament Scoreboard, Monday February 20th. 2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was another busy day at the cross-insurance center as we go into day three of the tournament, 8 games starting with the class d boys and girls for the morning session and ending with class c boys and girls in the evening. Rene Cloukey is once again down in Bangor and has the details for us.

Rene Cloukey:” We now know half of the matchups in class c, they all played in the afternoon and evening session

And the game of the day was the last game of the evening, The Fort Kent Warriors and George Stevens Academy going at it early on, it was some great play by the Fort Kent Warriors as they built a 10 point lead up, and they had the lead going into the fourth quarter. George Stevens Academy made a run at them in the fourth quarter, and turned it into a ball game, and it came down to the end before being decided, and it was the Fort Kent Warriors registering the 38-36 win, Ethan Daigle was their leading scorer, and also hit the foul shot that give them the two-point lead in the final seconds.

Ethan Daigle, Fort Kent Junior:” I mean definitely shouldn’t have been that close, but it was, and we executed so all that counts. Feels good but back to practice tomorrow for the next one”.

and here is a recap of the rest of the Monday afternoon and evening session. First game had the third meeting of the year between Hodgdon and Central Aroostook. The Hodgdon Hawks used tight defense and also able to score inside early, as they go on to pick up the victory today over the Central Aroosto0k panthers, they win by a score of 47-20. The Hawks were led in scoring by Aleyah Matheson with 13 points and Anna Oliver ended up with 10, the Hodgdon Hawks advanced to the semifinals.

Meghan Peters, Hodgdon Junior:” It feels great, it feels great were start going to start preparing for Thursday and it’s going to be good hopefully”

The Hodgdon Hawks will ended up taking on Penobscot Valley high school of Howland in the semi-finals, PVHS considered one of the favorites also to win Class C, used the clamp down defense and they were able to pick up the victory over the tigers.

And then in the boys’ games, the first one had Lee Academy taking on number one ranked Dexter. The Dexter Tigers of course have been one of the powerhouses for the last few years and their looking to make another run to a state championship, they go on to pick up the victory over lee.

And in the Morning games, the first game of the session had Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners, they were in action against the Katahdin Cougars. And Deer Isle-Stonington advanced in this one, as they picked up the win over Katahdin by a score of 45-21, Hunter Hartsgrove led the way for the Katahdin Cougars.

The Warriors once again showed that they are the team to beat, the defending state champions jumped out to a big lead over the Ashland Hornets in the third meeting of the year, and they never looked back as they placed three players in double figures and the warriors roll to the win over Ashland.

Madison Russell, SAHS Senior:” Very Excited, Its always great to come in your first game and get a win, See the ball go through the net. And I think this is a good game to help some of the younger ones get some of the nerves out and help us push forward to our next game”.

And then it was the Class D boys, two (Quarterfinal) games, the first one between Bangor Christian and Easton. And This was the closet game of the day, it was a one-point game at the half, Bangor Christian was able to extend that lead in the third quarter, Easton made a comeback cutting it to two points in the fourth quarter of play, But Bangor Christian was able to hit the foul shots down the stretch and they seal the 63-55 win.

This was a low scoring first half, With Southern Aroostook holding onto a 10-point lead at the half. In the second half they turned it on, both offensively and defensively and they ended up with a 64-24 win over the Jonesport-Beals Royals. The Warriors placed three players in double figures, Dylan Burpee ended up with 15, Buddy Porter ended up with 16, and Graham Siltz doing a good job on the interior, he ended up with 12, Southern Aroostook advances with a win,

Graham Siltz, SAHS Senior:” Yeah, we knew we had to come in and box out and control the boards, and that’s what we did”.

Rene Cloukey: " Just a four-game day here, as the game begins at 4 PM, once again the once again The class C (quarterfinals) will be played. Jonathon will now go over that schedule, reporting from the cross-insurance center, I’m Rene Cloukey, Newssource Sports.

Schedule for Tuesday-

Class C Girls:

Central Red Devils Vs. Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 4 pm

Dexter Tigers Vs. Fort Kent Warriors

Class C Boys:

Fort Fairfield Tigers Vs. Woodland Dragons 7 pm

Calais Blue Devils vs the PVHS Howlers at 8:30

Semifinals will begin on Wednesday.

